Six booked for creating ruckus in Pune’s Don Bosco school
The police on Sunday have booked six persons for creating a ruckus and abusing teachers at Don Bosco school in Yerawada.
According to the police, the accused allegedly entered the school campus on August 13 without permission and started abusing and outraging the modesty of teachers.
The accused have been identified as Ajay Janrao, Prakash Bansode, Shyam Sadaphule and three others.
The police said that the accused are members of Bhimshakti Samajik Sanstha and alleged that a school teacher made controversial statement against Sambhaji Maharaj.
The Yerawada police have lodged a case against the accused under Sections 352 (assaults or uses criminal force), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman), 441 (whoever enters into or upon property), 500 (punishment for defamation), 504 (intent to provoke breach of the peace), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) and assistant police inspector Ashok Kate is investigating the case.
PMC to recover Rs9.31 crore as land rent from PMPML
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to recover Rs. 9.31 crore as rent dues from the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited for the 23 open spaces and three constructed plots provided to the public transport utility. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked the administration to recover the rent dues while allocating funds to PMPML for operation losses. Though PMPML is a separate entity, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations are its shareholders.
Rider overtaking truck from wrong side collides with car in Talegaon, car’s camera records incident
A biker riding his two-wheeler on the wrong side was injured after a collision with a car, as he was trying to overtake a truck, said police officials on Monday. The incident, which took place at Talegaon Dabhade on August 20, was recorded in the car's front camera. Driver of the car Pravin Darvade, has lodged a police complaint against motorcyclist and a case was registered.
Speeding truck mows down 3 school students in Punjab’s Dasuya town
Three students of DAV Senior Secondary School, Balaggan, were killed and one was injured when a speeding truck hit them on Miani road at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district on Monday. Two of the victims, identified as Navdeep Singh and Prabhdeep Singh, residents of Khaira Kotli village, were siblings. The third victim was identified as Subhash of Marasgarh locality of Dasuya. Another student, Rohit, of same locality was critically injured and was hospitalised.
Bikers snatch iPhone of Marathi TV serial actor Shivali in Bhiwandi
Popular Marathi TV serial actor, Shivali Parab, was robbed of her iPhone 13 while she was on her way for a shooting at Mira road on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at around 8.45am near Pimplas phata on Mumbai-Nashik road in Bhiwandi. A case has been lodged at Kongaon police station against two unknown people. Parab said in her complaint that she booked an auto from Kalyan Katemanivli to Mira Road.
Direct flights from Kolhapur to Shirdi soon, says Maha revenue minister
Pilgrimage tourism is an important industry in Maharashtra, considering that, residents in Kolhapur will now be able to travel to Shirdi via direct flight soon. Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil proposed flight connectivity between Shirdi and Kolhapur in a review meeting conducted on August 21. Currently, the Kolhapur airport operates flights to Hyderabad, Tirupati and Ahmedabad, while residents are demanding to resume the flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru.
