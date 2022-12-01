Home / Cities / Pune News / SKAT performs air show during PoP

SKAT performs air show during PoP

pune news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:17 AM IST

The team is led by Gp Capt GS Dhillon and flies nine Hawk Mk132 aircraft, designed by BAe (British Aerospace), licence manufactured in India by HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited)

Indian Airforce planes perform 'Suryakiran' exercise during passing out parade of the 143rd Course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Indian Airforce planes perform 'Suryakiran' exercise during passing out parade of the 143rd Course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force performed a spectacular performance during the Passing Out Parade on Wednesday at National Defence Academy. The team, popularly known as the ambassadors of the Indian Air Force, has the distinction of being amongst a handful of 9 aircraft formation aerobatic team in the world.

The team is led by Gp Capt GS Dhillon and flies nine Hawk Mk132 aircraft, designed by BAe (British Aerospace), licence manufactured in India by HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited).

“The team was formed in the year 1996 and has been personifying the motto of the Indian Air Force “Touch the sky with glory” ever since,” stated the statement from Defence.

The team has completed more than 600 displays across the length and breadth of India and in several foreign countries. The team also carried out various flypasts towards the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out