SKAT performs air show during PoP

Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force performed a spectacular performance during the Passing Out Parade on Wednesday at National Defence Academy. The team, popularly known as the ambassadors of the Indian Air Force, has the distinction of being amongst a handful of 9 aircraft formation aerobatic team in the world.

The team is led by Gp Capt GS Dhillon and flies nine Hawk Mk132 aircraft, designed by BAe (British Aerospace), licence manufactured in India by HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited).

“The team was formed in the year 1996 and has been personifying the motto of the Indian Air Force “Touch the sky with glory” ever since,” stated the statement from Defence.

The team has completed more than 600 displays across the length and breadth of India and in several foreign countries. The team also carried out various flypasts towards the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.