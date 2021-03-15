Some vaccination sites in Pune have no slots till April 6; admn admits tech glitch
Pune: Post Covaxin rollout on Monday, many vaccination centres in the city have no slots till April 6 leaving many beneficiaries to struggle to get an earlier date. While beneficiaries have to wait for their turn, officials cite a problem with the system as vaccine slots are opened only till March 17.
Speaking on unavailable slots, Vikas Apte, 65, said that he has however registered online. “The online application status shows no slot available till April 6. When I visited the local government hospital and private hospital in my area, they refused to give me vaccination stating that the pending beneficiary list,” said Apte.
Sarang Shintre, 57, who was waiting at Sanjeevan hospital for his turn also noted that many nearby hospitals do not have on-spot inoculation facility due to the rush.
“We are waiting at the centre since 9:15 am. While booking for slots, only two options — forenoon or afternoon — are available. The afternoon slot is extended till 6 pm. How can senior citizens manage to wait in queues till those long hours during the summer season,” said Shintre.
Manjushree Gole, who was at the vaccination centre with her 77-year-old father Anile Gole, said that she had booked her spot on March 15 (Sunday).
“But we were asked to come and take the jab on Monday. I had to take a day off from the office because of their change in vax day. Also, there is confusion about which vaccine will be given to us and whether we will get the second dose after 28 days. Do we have to visit the same centre to take the second jab?” said Manjushree.
Speaking about the booked slots, Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the health department at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that the slots are open only till March 17.
“Beneficiaries should refresh and check for slots in their areas. It may be a minor glitch which will be solved soon. If beneficiaries keep checking for slots they will be able to get a vaccination centre nearby. If not, many government-run hospitals have on-spot vaccination after you have registered. Beneficiaries can also avail this facility,” said Dr Bharti.
Meanwhile, the Chemists Association of Pune District has submitted a letter to the PMC health department seeking their inclusion as frontline workers for the ongoing vaccination drive. As per the association, there are about 8,000 chemists and druggists in Pune district who are waiting for free vaccination drive as Covid frontline workers.
