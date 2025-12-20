Son murders parents over property dispute in Kolhapur, surrenders

PUNE: A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his elderly parents following a long-standing dispute over division of the family property, police said on Friday. The incident was reported in the early hours of Friday in the Mahavir Nagar area of Hupari in Kolhapur district. The victims have been identified as Vijaymala Narayan Bhosale (70) and Narayan Ganpatrao Bhosale (78), residents of Alphalin Lane, Mahavir Nagar. (Shutterstock)

The police said arguments over dividing the family property (house) had been going on for several months. On Friday, at around 5:30am, the accused allegedly attacked his father while he was asleep, first hitting him with a wooden stick and then with a stone, inflicting fatal injuries. He also used broken glass pieces to cut his father’s blood veins in hands during the attack.

After some time, when his mother went outside to fetch water, the accused attacked her on the head with a piece of glass. He then cut the veins on her hands, just like he did to his father, to ensure she dies.

“The accused had been living with his parents after his wife and children moved to Belgaum due to ongoing family tensions. He was disturbed due to the property disputes. Maybe that’s why he killed his parents. After committing the murders, he dialed 112 and informed the police about it and surrendered at the Hupari police station,” said B. Dheeraj Kumar, additional superintendent of police, Kolhapur.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused calmly walked out of his house and even greeted his neighbours after the murders.

Police have taken the accused into custody and the Forensic Science Laboratory team has begun collecting evidence at the site. The exact motive behind the attack and further legal action will be determined as the investigation progresses, police said.