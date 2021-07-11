Home / Cities / Pune News / Southern Army Commander visits territorial army group headquarters, Agnibaaz division
pune news

Southern Army Commander visits territorial army group headquarters, Agnibaaz division

Lieutenant General JS Nain, Army Commander, Southern Command, reviewed the operational readiness and tasks undertaken by the Territorial Army Group and its affiliated units during his visit to its headquarters on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 06:26 PM IST

Lieutenant General JS Nain, Army Commander, Southern Command, reviewed the operational readiness and tasks undertaken by the Territorial Army Group and its affiliated units during his visit to its headquarters on Friday.

Brigadier MS Sidhu, Commander, Territorial Army Group Headquarters, briefed the Army Commander about the unit’s activities. Territorial Army (TA) has been at the forefront of various nation-building activities, including providing security backup in sensitive areas of Jammu & Kashmir and North-East.

Ecological TA battalions carry out plantation drives in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. TA also has railway and oil sector units that are required to operate trains in forward areas and supplement oil supplies during war. The general officer complimented the Territorial Army for their work.

The Army Commander visited Agnibaaz division in Pune and was briefed by Major General Anoop Jakhar, General Officer Commanding of the division.

Lt Gen Nain said the Agnibaaz Division is the power hub in the Southern Theatre. He emphasised maintaining a high state of combat readiness as well as synergy and cooperation with other resources for giving a cohesive and befitting response during any future contingency.

