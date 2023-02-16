Spaces under Pune flyovers riddled with filth, garbage, illegal parking

Despite a 2016 Bombay High Court (HC) order directing the removal of all encroachments beneath the flyovers, spaces beneath some of Pune’s largest bridges have been filthy, dirty, and stinking for months, with no attention paid by civic authorities.

These spaces beneath flyovers have become gambling dens or, in some cases, public urination areas, which are also soiled. HT discovered that empty spaces are being used to dump vehicles that are no longer in use. The overall situation has prompted PMC to develop a universal policy for better utilisation of these spaces.

A visit to the Hadapsar flyover revealed that the space has been used to park tempos, autos, and transport lorries meant to ferry goods. A portion of the space was being used as a public urinal, with a foul smell permeating the entire area. Garbage and abandoned goods were also dumped in the narrow corner, exacerbating the commuters’ situation.

Petty hawkers were also seen selling their cheap wares, including fruits and vegetables, in the absence of any regulation. Residents and merchants in the area maintained that the flyover was built to decongest the area, but mismanagement in dealing with the growing encroachment below was one of the main reasons for traffic congestion in the area in the mornings and evenings.

“The flyover was incorrectly constructed because its height is quite low, and heavy trucks passing through the area hit the beams, causing it to become weak,” said Vishal Bhadale.

“To compound matters, urinating general residents, hawkers occupying the space, and indiscriminate and incorrect parking beneath have made the area a nightmare for commuters and area residents,” he said.

“Beggars and anti-social elements also squat in open areas, causing a major annoyance for the residents. The traffic problem is solely due to the encroachment below, and the PMC must take immediate action to remedy the situation,” Hadapsar businessman Amit Shelke said.

Food vendors thrive

A visit to the Deccan Gymkhana flyover revealed that a food street was doing brisk business despite the encroachment rules. The hawkers were openly using LG gas cylinders to conduct business, with no action taken by either the PMC anti-encroachment squad or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authority.

Scrap metal was being stored below, and several two and four-wheelers were discovered parked beneath the flyover. Also, under the Sangamwadi flyover, open space had been converted into a parking lot for vehicles, which also included an auto stand. At night, the flyover appears to be an extension of the Patil Estate slums, completely taken over by hawkers.

A quick trip to the Swargate-Satara Road flyover revealed that the open space had been converted into a parking lot for two and four-wheelers. Large-scale garbage dumping, scrap material was dumped, and handcarts were left in the open. PMC chief engineer, project department, Sriniwas Bonala said, “You must ask the Police about this issue. Do they do anything about illegally parked vehicles? One needs to find out whether they are taking action or not.”

Reacting to the issue, Pune Areas Sabha Association Convenor Vaishali Patkar said, “It is the responsibility of the PMC and traffic police to take joint action to decongest the space below flyovers. The space is supposed to be free of any type of encroachment, which is not the case. “We need strict enforcement of the law, and citizens must also play a role in the entire process.”