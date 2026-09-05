Special drive against scrapped, unauthorised autos till Oct 5

Pune : The state transport department has directed Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Maharashtra to launch a special drive against scrapped and unauthorised autorickshaws operating on roads till October 5. The RTOs have been instructed to conduct special inspections; act against scrapped vehicles being reused for passenger transport, autorickshaws operating on the basis of fake documents, and vehicles violating passenger transport regulations; and submit a review of the action taken. Autorickshaw and taxi unions have been urged to ensure that only authorised and roadworthy vehicles are used to ferry passengers. The decision was taken on Friday following complaints of scrapped, unauthorised autorickshaws being used for passenger services. State transport department directs regional transport offices across Maharashtra to launch a special drive against scrapped and unauthorised autorickshaws operating on roads till October 5. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said that passenger safety must remain the highest priority and that vehicles that are no longer legally fit to operate cannot be allowed to carry passengers. “Passenger safety is our highest priority. There will be no permission under any circumstances for passenger transport via unauthorised or dangerous vehicles. Scrapped rickshaws being brought back onto the roads pose a serious risk to passengers and such vehicles should not be seen operating on roads carrying passengers,” he said.

“All RTOs must conduct the special inspection drive effectively within their respective jurisdictions. The action against scrapped rickshaws must be closely monitored and a review of the action taken should be submitted by October 5,” Sarnaik said.

Sarnaik directed officials to conduct special checks of rickshaws that have been declared as scrapped but are being used again for passenger transport. Particular attention should also be given to vehicles whose registration has allegedly been obtained using forged or fake documents, as well as rickshaws operating in violation of prescribed rules. Such vehicles should face penalties under the law and wherever necessary, further stringent action should be taken, he said.

The minister also called upon autorickshaw and taxi drivers and their associations to cooperate with the enforcement drive and ensure compliance with transport regulations. He said that the use of unsafe and unauthorised vehicles should not be allowed to malign the image of the entire autorickshaw sector, stressing that only authorised and roadworthy vehicles should be permitted to ferry passengers.

Pune Autorickshaw Federation president Bappu Bhave said that the federation supports the action against vehicles that are genuinely unsafe and operating illegally but the enforcement process should be transparent and should not result in genuine permit holders being unnecessarily targeted. “Passenger safety has to be the priority, and vehicles that are genuinely declared as scrapped or are being operated with fake documents should not be allowed to carry passengers. At the same time, the RTO should ensure that the inspection process is transparent and that genuine autorickshaw drivers are not harassed. The department and unions should work together to identify illegal and unsafe vehicles and remove them from passenger services,” Bhave said.