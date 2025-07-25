Special RPF squads to curb nuisance, crime at railway station premises

To address increasing complaints from passengers and visitors about nuisance created by drunk and unwanted individuals, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Pune Division has deployed dedicated squads to conduct round-the-clock patrolling at Pune and Ahilyanagar railway station premises. The presence of police has improved the overall sense of safety, especially during early mornings and late-night hours. (HT)

With over 2 lakh passengers commuting through Pune station and more than 250 train operations taking place daily, the presence of unauthorised individuals on platforms, waiting halls, and entry gates has become a cause for alarm often leading to petty crimes, thefts, and confrontations, said officials.

The five-personnel squads will patrol station premises and take action against individuals found under the influence of alcohol, engaging in suspicious activity, or occupying station spaces without valid reason.

Priyanka Sharma, commissioner, RPF Pune, said, “The safety of passengers is our topmost priority, and we have been receiving multiple reports of nuisance elements staying at the station for long hours and creating an unsafe environment, especially for women and senior citizens. We are coordinating with local police for further legal action against such persons.”

“The presence of police has improved the overall sense of safety, especially during early mornings and late-night hours. It definitely feels more secure now,” said Meenal Jagtap, who daily travels from Pune to Lonavla for work.