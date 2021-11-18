Home / Cities / Pune News / Speeding BMW car hits road divider in Pune, driver injured
pune news

Speeding BMW car hits road divider in Pune, driver injured

A BMW car dashed the road divider at Mhatre bridge in Pune on Wednesday night. Two occupants of the car broke the windshield and came out of the vehicle, while the third passenger, who was injured, had to be rescued by fire brigade
Mangled remains of BMW car after accident. The vehicle dashed the road divider at Mhatre bridge in Pune on Wednesday night. Two occupants of the car broke the windshield and came out of the vehicle, while the third passenger, who was injured, had to be rescued by fire brigade. (HT)
Mangled remains of BMW car after accident. The vehicle dashed the road divider at Mhatre bridge in Pune on Wednesday night. Two occupants of the car broke the windshield and came out of the vehicle, while the third passenger, who was injured, had to be rescued by fire brigade. (HT)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: A BMW car dashed the road divider of the DP road at Mhatre bridge on Wednesday night. Two occupants of the car broke the windshield and came out of the vehicle, while the third passenger, who was injured, had to be rescued by the fire brigade. According to the fire brigade officials, the accident took place around 2.30 am and the rescue operations were finished around 3.30 am. Officer Rajesh Jagtap of Erandwane fire station said that the fire department received a call regarding the accident at 2.42 am.

“The speeding car coming from Rajaram bridge hit the divider near Shubharambh lawns. While one passenger got stuck in the car, two other co-passengers came out after breaking the windshield. We rescued the passenger who was stuck behind the steering wheel by using cutters and other tools to cut the metal rods,” Jagtap said.

Alankar police station officials said the passengers were sent to hospital for preliminary medical treatment and later discharged. A non-cognisable case has been lodged, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out