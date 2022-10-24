Home / Cities / Pune News / Spl trains to meet festive rush; platform ticket rates hiked to check crowding

Spl trains to meet festive rush; platform ticket rates hiked to check crowding

pune news
Published on Oct 24, 2022 09:01 PM IST

Pune railway division will run special trains for Danapur Patna, Nanded, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Ajani. To check crowding, the railways has increased the rate of platform ticket from ₹10 to ₹30 till October 31

ByDheeraj Bengrut

Following the death of a person at Pune railway station platform on Saturday night reportedly due to heavy rush, the Pune railway division has decided to run additional trains on various routes to clear the Diwali festive season rush. Pune railway division will run special trains for Danapur Patna, Nanded, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Ajani. To check crowding, the railways has increased the rate of platform ticket from 10 to 30 till October 31.

Pune railway division will run special train from Pune to Danapur, Bihar on October 25 and 26 at 12.10 am. A special train from Hadapsar to Nanded will run on October 26 and 27 starting at 3.10 pm from Hadapsar railway station.

“The Railway Protection Force (RPF) police along with ticket checking staff will cover the station premises round the clock to control and monitor crowd,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

