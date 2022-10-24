Spl trains to meet festive rush; platform ticket rates hiked to check crowding

Following the death of a person at Pune railway station platform on Saturday night reportedly due to heavy rush, the Pune railway division has decided to run additional trains on various routes to clear the Diwali festive season rush. Pune railway division will run special trains for Danapur Patna, Nanded, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Ajani. To check crowding, the railways has increased the rate of platform ticket from ₹10 to ₹30 till October 31.

Pune railway division will run special train from Pune to Danapur, Bihar on October 25 and 26 at 12.10 am. A special train from Hadapsar to Nanded will run on October 26 and 27 starting at 3.10 pm from Hadapsar railway station.

“The Railway Protection Force (RPF) police along with ticket checking staff will cover the station premises round the clock to control and monitor crowd,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.