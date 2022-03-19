SPPU begins releasing results of semester exams

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun declaring the results of its semester examinations. The SPPU is planning to complete the result declaration process by May 15.

Currently, the results of engineering, pharmacy, management and some other streams are been declared by this weekend.

“The examination of engineering and pharmacy is completed and so we are declaring their results now. In this week, few more results of various other streams will be declared, as the examination is still going on.To declare results of all the 284 courses and 6,862 subjects will take time and result declaration process will be completed by May 15,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

As per the information given by the SPPU examination department, for this second-semester examination around 0.615 million students from various streams are appearing for the exams from more than 350 affiliated colleges to SPPU from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. With 284 courses in post graduate and undergraduate, there are 6,862 subjects. While for 1,600 subjects there are two mediums of appearing for the exams with English and Marathi.

Kiran Jonge a second-year pharmacy student said, “As our exams are completed and we are eagerly waiting for our results to be declared. The questions sets were tough this year compared to earlier online exams held during the lockdown and peak pandemic period.”