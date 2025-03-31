SPPU launches 24x7 security helpline amid growing concerns over safety

In light of several disturbing incidents over the past few months, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to launch a 24-hour security helpline to enable the university to promptly address security-related complaints and emergency situations within the campus. Additionally on March 25, a male student was reported to have engaged in obscene behaviour in front of female students at the university grounds. (HT)

Notable among the disconcerting occurrences of the past few months are the discovery of drugs at the boys’ hostel and the presence of alcohol bottles and cigarette packets at the girls’ hostel followed by a complaint from a female student about harassment. Additionally on March 25, a male student was reported to have engaged in obscene behaviour in front of female students at the university grounds. These instances have put a question mark on the adequacy of existing security arrangements at the university.

“In light of these incidents, the university administration has taken a proactive step by launching a 24-hour security helpline. An official circular regarding this initiative has been issued on Saturday. The helpline number is 020-48553383,” said SPPU pro-vice chancellor professor Parag Kalkar.

According to the SPPU administration, the helpline is intended to handle suspicious activities and complaints related to safety/harassment/distressing situations and provide emergency assistance. “Students and staff can contact the helpline for any security concerns. Trained security personnel will respond to the calls and take appropriate action based on the situation. The university’s security team will also coordinate with local law enforcement whenever necessary. All cases will be handled with the utmost confidentiality and urgency, as highlighted in the official circular,” the administration stated.

Meanwhile, the decision has been welcomed by both students and parents who have been calling for concrete measures in response to the said incidents. The administration’s move is being seen as a necessary step, with many students expressing satisfaction despite the delay. “Although it has taken some time, the university has finally made the right decision. It is better late than never,” said Shruti Jadhav a student.

While a parent said, “We are relieved to see the administration taking student safety seriously. This helpline will certainly help in creating a safer environment on campus.”