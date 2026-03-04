Pune: Students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have alleged serious lapses in emergency medical response after a first-year law student reportedly suffered a seizure and fainted at the G2 boys’ hostel on Monday afternoon. The university administration has denied the allegations. SPPU students allege lapses in emergency response after law student suffers seizure

Members of the University Students’ Struggle Action Committee (SPPU Unit) said the incident took place between 3 pm and 4 pm. The student, identified as Sarang Dukare from the Law Department, allegedly suffered a seizure and was found unconscious in his hostel room.

Students present at the spot claimed that when they sought immediate medical assistance, the campus ambulance was not readily available and the driver was allegedly asleep in a locked room.

“Emergency services at the university have collapsed. The ambulance was not available and the driver was asleep. This is playing with students’ lives. If something serious had happened, who would have taken responsibility?” said Abhishek Shelkar, a member of the committee.

According to students, they had to approach the security department themselves as no immediate response was received from the health centre. They alleged that even the reception staff were unaware of the ambulance driver’s whereabouts.

“We were shouting for help, but there was no response initially. The staff seemed confused. With the help of security guards, we carried Sarang in a carpet to take him for treatment,” a student present during the incident claimed.

Students termed it the “second such incident” and questioned the overall emergency preparedness on campus. They alleged that the health centre lacks adequate medicines and specialist availability.

“Basic medicines like paracetamol are prescribed for most issues. Doctors are available only from Monday to Friday. What happens during emergencies on weekends?” Shelkar asked.

They further alleged that though more than 10 doctors, including specialists such as a psychologist, radiologist and dermatologist, are officially appointed, many are not available during their stipulated hours.

In a separate instance, Rajan Lagad, a Political Science student, claimed he had to visit the health centre for four consecutive days for a tetanus injection after a leg injury and was allegedly asked to pay for it despite the centre being meant to provide free services.

Rahul Sasane, president of the committee, demanded a complete overhaul of campus healthcare facilities. “The health centre remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays, and appointed doctors are often unavailable. The university should cancel its agreement with Ruby Hall Clinic and tie up with a hospital that provides free and comprehensive treatment to students,” he said.

He added that the university collects annual health insurance fees from students and must ensure quality medical care in return.

Dr Shashikant Dudhgaonkar, in-charge of the SPPU health centre, refuted the allegations. “The law student had a seizure and was brought to the health centre. We spoke to his parents. He stabilised here and there was no need to shift him to another hospital. Everything was managed properly. Some students are trying to create an issue,” he told Hindustan Times.

He maintained that the university has a functional ambulance, driver and adequate medical facilities on campus.

The students’ body has announced it will submit a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor on Wednesday, demanding a 24x7 fully equipped emergency response system, failing which it has warned of intensified agitation.

The incident has triggered a debate on campus over medical preparedness and student safety, with sharply differing claims from students and the administration.