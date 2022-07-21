SPPU training programme to make students industry-ready
PUNE: The ‘placement and corporate relations cell’ of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started a four-day training programme at the university campus to make students ‘industry ready’; it will start with the training of the university’s professors. The programme will be conducted in a phased manner in all colleges affiliated to the university.
The faculty development programme has been organised in collaboration with Infosys through the Centre for Employability and Improvement of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar; Prasenjit Fadnavis, member, SPPU management council; Clifford Pai, Infosys; and Sanjeev Mehta, mentor, placement cell of the university, were present at the launch of the programme on Wednesday.
Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice chancellor, SPPU, said, “Professors should not look at training as a ‘tick mark activity’ but reflect on how they will change themselves and the way they teach based on the knowledge gained from it. Students should also be aware of their culture and local needs while making them industry ready.”
Pawar said, “The university campus is not limited to 55 departments but consists of eight lakh students and professors in nearly 1,000 affiliated colleges. This training programme has been organised to make students ‘industry ready’ and it starts with the professors of the university. This programme will be conducted in all colleges affiliated to the university in a phased manner.”
While Pai said, “There are 46% women in Infosys and 17% of them are in higher officer positions. Infosys has conducted many trainings so far and we intend to create the best students and faculty expected by the industry.”
-
Former Payal MLA’s gunman held with 200gm opium
A head constable, deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha, was arrested by Khanna police with 200gm opium. The accused has been identified as Baljeet Singh, 45. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harsimrat Singh said the head constable is deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha. The DSP added that Baljeet used to visit different villages along with the Congress MLA.
-
Shinde appoints Bhushan Gagrani as additional chief secretary in CMO
Mumbai: HShinde'smay still not have a Cabinet of ministers but chief minister Eknath Shinde has finally begun putting his CMO in place. Seasoned bureaucrat Bhushan Gagrani is 1990 batch IAS who was last in the CMO when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister. Before his appointment as additional chief secretary in the CMO, Gagrani was in the urban development department where also Eknath Shinde was his boss.
-
Several medical colleges in U.P. sans regular principals
Senior officials of the medical education department said the issue would be addressed soon. Director general, medical education Shruti Singh said, “Currently appointment of principals for the upcoming medical colleges is going on and this will be followed by the selection of principals of colleges that are already running but do not have regular principals.” There are 14 state-run medical colleges and 23 autonomous ones. Among colleges without regular principals, 8 are state-run and 5 autonomous.
-
11 SSPs among 19 cops transferred in Punjab
Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 19 Indian Police Service and Punjab Police Service officers, including 11 senior superintendents of police. According to the orders, SSP (Jalandhar rural) Swapan Sharma has now been posted as SSP (Amritsar rural) replacing Swarandeep Singh who will now be SSP Jalandhar rural. SSP Gurdaspur, Harjeet Singh, has been posted as SSP Ludhiana rural replacing Deepak Hilori who will now be SSP Gurdaspur.
-
Covaxin booster safe, ensures persistent immunity: ICMR study
Pune: The Covaxin booster dose is safe and necessary as it ensures persistent immunity that minimises breakthrough Covid infection, according to a new study by Indian Council of Medical Research. The study 'Persistence of Immunity and Impact of Third Dose of Inactivated Covid-19 vaccine Against Emerging Variants' published on July 14 in Nature -Scientific Reports journal. There was a decline of antibody levels after the second dose of Covaxin.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics