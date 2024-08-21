SPPU warns affiliated colleges of strict action if backward class students charged fees

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has directed all affiliated colleges to publish course-wise fees as determined by the university fee regulatory authority on the college- noticeboard and website. The university administration has sent out a circular warning colleges of strict action in case of complaints about charging fees/excessive fees from backward class students. The committee constituted under section 101 of the Maharashtra Public University Act 2016 has fixed the fees of various courses. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the university, students from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, nomadic tribes and special backward classes, economically weak sections, socially and educationally backward classes, and other backward classes studying in colleges and recognised educational institutions affiliated to the SPPU are admitted to various courses. Eligible students in these categories who apply for scholarship in the prescribed courses offered by the government on the MAHADBT portal are reimbursed tuition fees, examination fees and other fees by the government.

SPPU pro-vice chancellor professor Parag Kalkar said, “Colleges have already been instructed by the university not to charge fees from students who are eligible for scholarships. However, the university office has received complaints from students and student unions that many colleges are charging or overcharging such students.”

The committee constituted under section 101 of the Maharashtra Public University Act 2016 has fixed the fees of various courses. The said fees are published on the website of the university. Also, professional course fees are fixed by the fee regulatory authority (FRA). “Therefore, the university has warned affiliated colleges to publish information about all fees on the website and noticeboard else face strict action,” professor Kalkar said.

“We are getting many complaints from students of different colleges affiliated to the SPPU that they are being charged tuition fees despite them being eligible under the government schemes. So, we raised the issue with the SPPU administration and demanded immediate intervention in this issue,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students Helping Hand (organisation).