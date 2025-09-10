Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

State announces toll exemption for MSRTC buses

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 04:30 am IST

Earlier, E-Shivneri buses had to bear heavy toll charges - ₹148 on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway per trip; ₹140 on the old Pune-Mumbai highway, and ₹530 on the Atal Setu

The state government last week announced toll exemption for all Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses. The move comes at a time when a heavy rush for bookings is seen because of the Diwali season. For the corporation, it is a big relief as it will save approximately 63 lakh every month ( 2 lakh per day) in expenses, particularly on its popular E-Shivneri luxury bus service between Pune and Mumbai, one of the busiest routes of MSRTC.

For round trips, this amounted to around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,404 per bus per day on the expressway/highway, and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,810 on the Atal Setu stretch. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
For round trips, this amounted to around 1,404 per bus per day on the expressway/highway, and 5,810 on the Atal Setu stretch. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Earlier, E-Shivneri buses had to bear heavy toll charges - 148 on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway per trip; 140 on the old Pune-Mumbai highway, and 530 on the Atal Setu. For round trips, this amounted to around 1,404 per bus per day on the expressway/highway, and 5,810 on the Atal Setu stretch. With hundreds of daily trips, the cumulative toll expense was a major financial burden on the corporation.

By waiving the toll charges, the state government has directly addressed one of the long-standing demands of MSRTC, which has been under financial strain for years. Arun Siya, divisional controller of MSRTC’s Pune Division, said, “The exemption of toll charges will significantly reduce our expenses. With daily savings of nearly two lakh rupees, the corporation can now better utilise resources for improving services and passenger convenience.”

News / Cities / Pune / State announces toll exemption for MSRTC buses
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On