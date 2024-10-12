Menu Explore
State approves 1cr to prepare Pune Metro Phase 2 reports

BySiddharth Gadkari
Oct 12, 2024 09:16 AM IST

State government approves ₹1 crore to prepare alternative analysis report and detailed project report for Pune Metro Phase 2

PUNE After the completion of the Pune Metro Phase -1 project, the state government approved 1 crore to prepare the alternative analysis report (AAR) and a detailed project report (DPR) for Pune Metro Phase -2 as per the guidelines of the Government of India.

State government approves <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore to prepare alternative analysis report and detailed project report for Pune Metro Phase 2. (HT FILE)
Vijay Chaudhari, deputy secretary of state urban development department issued an order on Friday.

The order states that Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has approved the preparation of DPR and AAR for seven new extended metro lines, covering approximately 82.5 km, under Pune Metro Phase-2. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has agreed to fund 50% of the total cost under the urban transport planning and capacity building scheme.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said, “The state and central governments have allocated a share to prepare AAR and DPR of seven metro extensions in different parts of the city. Both state and central governments have an equal share of DPR and AAR. The state has given approval to 1 crore fund and released 39.72 lakh subsidy grant to Maha-Metro.”

In August last year, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the state government granted their approval to proceed with the second phase of the metro project. In this, the metro network will be increased by 82.5 km, from Khadakwasla to Kharadi via Swargate and Hadapsar, Paudphata to Manikbaug via Warje, Ramwadi to Wagholi, and Vanaz to Chandni Chowk.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Pune Metro Rail Project consists of two corridors, north-south corridor (Purple line) and east-west corridor (Aqua line), with a total length of 33.2 km and 30 stations which were completed in stretches and the last stretch completed and operational on 29 November 2024.

