State board declares evaluation process for Class 12

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday issued a Government Resolution (GR) declaring the evaluation of Class 12 state board students. The board has followed the footsteps of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The evaluation criteria for Higher Secondary certificate (Class 12) are similar to that of the CBSE board.

The class 12 examination by the state board was cancelled after other boards cancelled their exams due to rising cases across the state and country.

The evaluation of the class 12 students will be done with 40 per cent internal evaluation from class 12 and 30 per cent each from class 11 and class 10 final results.

Maharashtra education minister, Varsha Gaikwad in a tweet said that the evaluation pattern for class 12 is released after discussions with various stakeholders. She also said that given the pandemic situation, the board is permitted to pass all students.

“The overall assessment will be the measure of a student’s performance in theory papers and orals/practical/internal assessments. Each school will have a result committee headed by the principal and six teachers. They will be responsible for the finalisation of results and the safekeeping of records,” said Gaikwad.

For Class 10, the GR stated that the marks of the best three subjects will be considered.

“Students who have scored maximum marks in any three subjects in class 10 will be considered for evaluation of Class 12. The oral or practical exam for class 12 subjects will not include marks from class 10 and class 11 subjects,” stated the GR.

The GR further stated that for class 11 the final result will be considered. For class 12, the unit test and practice exams and other internal evaluations will be done by the respective schools and colleges.

Gaikwad added that repeaters and students who are appearing for Class 12 from private institutes, will have a separate evaluation strategy.

“Students who are applying from the ‘improvement scheme’, this cancelled board exam of 2021 will not be counted as a missed opportunity. Such students can avail their eligible number of attempts later,” said Gaikwad.

The GR further states that the timetable for the result of Class 12 will be published soon by the board.