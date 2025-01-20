State Board to conduct ‘copy-free campaign’ ahead of class 10 & 12 board exams

With the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) class 12 and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 examinations to be conducted through nine divisional boards by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSE) from February 11 to March 18, 2025 and from February 21 to March 17, 2025; respectively; the MSBSE will organise a public awareness week under the ‘copy-free campaign’ in all secondary and higher secondary schools from January 26 to January 30, 2025 to check any malpractices that may arise during these examinations. The circular also provides detailed information about the oath, model procedure for implementing the ‘copy-free campaign. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

State board chairman Sharad Gosavi said, “All divisional deputy directors of education, education officers, education inspectors, and all secondary and higher secondary schools should be informed to organise a public awareness week under the ‘copy-free campaign’.”

“Along with this, action should be taken to appoint the centre director, supervisor, and examination-related persons for the examination centre where the students are going to appear from among the teachers and staff of schools/higher secondary schools other than the said centre and also to submit a report of the action taken as above to the office,” Gosavi said.

Meanwhile, Gosavi has issued a circular detailing the actions to be taken on each day of the public awareness week. The circular also provides detailed information about the oath, model procedure for implementing the ‘copy-free campaign’, actions to be taken during the examination, and actions to be taken after the examination time is over.