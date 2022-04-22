State hands over Rs87 crore for Lahuji Vastad Salve memorial
The Maharashtra government on Friday handed over Rs87 crore for land acquisition for Krantiveer Lahuji Vastad Salve memorial at Sangamwadi. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar handed over the cheque to Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pune district collector Vikas Deshmukh.
Residents have staged many agitations over their long-pending demand to erect the memorial of Salve at Sangamwadi. Later, the state government promised to provide assistance to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for land acquisition.
The cheque was handed over at the function organised by social welfare department.
Pawar instructed officials to chalk out a detailed plan for the memorial and finish the project.
Salve was an activist, thinker, social reformer and revolutionary, from the untouchable ‘Mang’ caste. One of the many forgotten freedom fighters, he hailed from Purandar in Maharashtra.
-
National, private banks report more frauds than cooperatives: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that though nationalised and private banks report more frauds worth crores than cooperative banks, the latter face criticism over financial bungling. Pawar said that various steps have been taken to check bank frauds. 'Plan to keep only few nationalised banks' Ajit Pawar said that there are plans at the central level to keep a 7-8 nationalised banks and merge small entities into it.
-
Census finds over 1,400 otters, 240 crocodiles in Ratnagiri district
Mumbai: A recent census conducted by the Maharashtra forest department (in collaboration with Pune-based environment non-profit Ela Foundation) has recorded the presence of 1,435 smooth-coated otters and 245 Indian marsh crocodiles in Ratnagiri district, where they live in a network of 10 rivers, in addition to smaller creeks and irrigation tanks. In August last year, a pair of smooth-coated otters were also seen in the Kharghar Creek at Navi Mumbai.
-
Dahanu hamlet gets iron bridge after using wooden logs to cross canal for 30 years
Palghar: In a major relief for the residents of Sonale and Kodepada in Dahanu taluka, an iron bridge has been built over the Surya canal so people can cross the bank without risking their lives. According to A resident of Boisar resident, Vaibhav Sankhe, in the last 3 decades, around 23 locals have fallen into the flowing canal while crossing. In the meantime, Sankhe decided to construct an iron railing bridge.
-
Maharashtra plans to procure coal block in Chhattisgarh with the help of Sonia Gandhi: Ajit Pawar
Facing coal shortage, the Maharashtra government plans to buy coal block in Chhattisgarh with the help of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The minister said that over 12 states are facing coal shortage. Pawar said that energy minister Nitin Raut met Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and discussed the necessary clearances required for a coal block allotted to Maharashtra.
-
GPay transaction helped police arrest ATM van driver in absence of other details
With no information about the accused who made away with ₹82.50 lakh last week meant for depositing in the ATM machines, a GPay transaction of ₹800 was what helped the NRI Coastal Police to nab the accused within 24 hours. According to police, the agency did not maintain any record of the employee while hiring him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics