State okays two new Metro corridors

The state cabinet infrastructure committee, chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved two new Pune Metro corridors under Phase 2 — Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor line and Hadapsar Bus Depot–Saswad Road line. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who announced the decision, said the approval marks the success of his continuous efforts to push the long-pending projects. The two elevated corridors, with a combined length of 16 km, will feature 14 stations and are estimated to cost ₹5,704 crore. (HT)

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), said a government resolution (GR) will be issued soon before the proposal will be sent to the central government for approvals from the Gati Shakti Ministry and the Public Investment Board (PIB).

The two elevated corridors, with a combined length of 16 km, will feature 14 stations and are estimated to cost ₹5,704 crore. The projects will be implemented by Maha-Metro in coordination with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will facilitate land acquisition, estimated at ₹3.6 crore, while the Centre and the state will each contribute 20% of the cost. The remaining will be raised through loans.

The Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor corridor will stretch around 11.35 km with 10 stations, including Hadapsar Phata, Hadapsar Bus Depot, Akashwani-Hadapsar, Laxmi Colony, Manjari Phata, Draksha Baug, Toll Naka, Wak Vasti and Loni Kalbhor. The Hadapsar Bus Depot–Saswad Road corridor, spanning 5.57 km, will include four stations — Hadapsar Gliding Club, Phursungi IT Park, Sulabh Garden and Saswad Road Railway Station.

The new routes form part of the larger Khadakwasla–Swargate–Hadapsar–Kharadi Metro network under Pune Metro Phase 2.