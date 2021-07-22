State starts helpline for students applying for Class 11 CET

In a bid to help out students who are applying for the Class 11 Common Entrance Test (CET), the Maharashtra state board has started helpline numbers as per the divisions for students.

The CET exams are going to be held on August 21 and already large number of students have started applying for it, on the first day itself more than 1.25 lakh students registered for the exam.

As per the circular issued by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the examination is optional for students and it is going to be conducted for the class 11 admissions which are affiliated to the stats board.

There are nine divisions of the board in the state and students across are now applying for the CET.

“To help out the students in their registration process and if found any difficulties this helpline numbers are been given by the board. We appeal to students to take benefit of these helpline numbers and get their issues solved,” said Ashok Bhosale, secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic exams of class 10 were cancelled and the marks were calculated based on the internal assessment of students’ performance.

A total of 1,575,752 students were registered for Class 10 exams of which 1,574,994 have passed.

The passing percentage is 99.95, which is 4.65 per cent more than last year.

Sunny Gandhi, a student, said, “Today when I was trying to login on the given website for most of the time it was showing error and was not able to register. There might be some technical issue, so I will be trying tomorrow again to register myself for the exam.”