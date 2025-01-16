Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State’s second vulture breeding centre planned in Pune’s Bavdhan area

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jan 16, 2025 10:20 PM IST

Work for the ₹15-crore Nashik centre project near Trimbakeshwar, started around two months back, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

In efforts to conserve vulture species in Maharashtra, with almost all classified as threatened or endangered, the state forest department planned two vulture breeding centres — Pune and Nashik — in the state.

Maharashtra is home to several native vulture species. Also, few migratory species like Egyptian Vulture is also sighted in some areas (HT Photo)
Maharashtra is home to several native vulture species. Also, few migratory species like Egyptian Vulture is also sighted in some areas (HT Photo)

Work for the 15-crore Nashik centre project near Trimbakeshwar, started around two months back, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests (wildlife), Pune forest department said, “The vulture population in Maharashtra is around 1,000. While the Nashik project has already started, we submitted the Pune centre proposal to the chief wildlife warden, Maharashtra forest department on January 13. The site for the planned project will be spread around 5.5 hectares near the existing transit treatment centre in Bavdhan and will focus on the long-billed vulture (Indian vulture) species. The estimated cost of the project is 10 crore.”

Maharashtra is home to several native vulture species. Also, few migratory species like Egyptian Vulture is also sighted in some areas.

However, over the years, the vulture population in Maharashtra is facing several threats which resulted in significant decline in count.

“Various studies indicate that Maharashtra had about 10,000 vultures and it has dropped to 1,000 over the past two decades,” a forest department official said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On