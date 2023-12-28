Strict check on tipplers on New Year’s Eve

To keep a tab on potential drink and drive cases across the city on December 30 and 31, the Pune traffic police will intensify their vigil by deploying more personnel at different junctions. The police will detain any person caught driving under the influence of alcohol or driving above the permissible speed limit and will have a dedicated team on the streets. The police will detain any person caught driving under the influence of alcohol or driving above the permissible speed limit and will have a dedicated team on the streets. (HT FILE)

To curb reckless public behaviour on New Year’s Eve, the traffic police have urged those celebrating not to drink and drive and spoil the spirit of revelry. Police will be using more than 200 breath analyzers to keep a check on violations across the city. The traffic cops have also made special arrangements to streamline vehicular movement as they anticipate heavy crowds from evening onwards.

Vijay Kumar Magar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP traffic) said, if detected driving under the influence of alcohol on December 30 and 31, strict action would be taken in accordance with the rules.

“Those caught driving under the influence of alcohol will be taken directly into police custody. The traffic police have launched a special campaign. There will be barricades erected throughout the city. Citizens will be screened through more than 200 breath analyzers by the traffic police department,” Magar said.

He further added that driving under the influence of alcohol is a crime, and the traffic police have made special efforts to prevent accidents caused by drunk driving.

“Ahead of December 30 and 31, a large police force would be stationed in Pune’s main Chowks, including Koregaon Park, Vimannagar, Hinjewadi, and Balewadi High Street. During this period, drivers will be scrutinised, and those who are driving under the influence of alcohol will face legal consequences,” Magar clarified.