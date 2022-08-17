Students prefer ITI courses over traditional degree courses this year

In view of increasing demand from various industries and the high possibility of jobs and self-employment, nearly 3.08 lakh students have applied for admission to the two-year Industrial Training Institute (ITI) diploma courses for this academic year.

There are a total 149,268 seats in private and government ITIs in Maharashtra.

As per information shared by the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), this year, a total 308,439 students have applied for admission to various ITIs across Maharashtra. Out of the 3.08 lakh students, 53 students have got 100% marks while 354 students have got more than 90% marks in the Class 10 board examination. Whereas in the last academic year, 118,775 students took admission in ITIs in the state.

The main reasons for the high number of applicants are direct admission to the second year of engineering after completion of the ITI course as well as the high possibility of jobs and self-employment, say experts.

DV Jadhav, joint director of state technical education, Pune region, said, “The trend is now changing from taking admission for traditional courses like commerce, arts and science to courses that offer job opportunities immediately upon completion. Hence, there are also students with more than 90% or even 100% marks in the Class 10 exams who have applied for ITI admissions this year.”

Whereas in a major change introduced by the state technical education department this year onwards, students willing to take admission to technical courses in polytechnic colleges will be able to make a choice-based lateral entry into the second year of engineering in the respective polytechnic colleges upon completion of the two-year ITI diploma. A notification regarding the same was issued by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) last month and sent to the director of technical education, Maharashtra.

Rohit Naiknaware, a student who scored more than 90% and has applied for admission to the ITI diploma course, said, “The financial condition at my place is not good as my father lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, instead of going for the regular degree courses, I have opted for the ITI diploma course as upon completing the same, there will be immediate job opportunities. Also, I can take admission directly in the second year of engineering in the respective polytechnic college.”