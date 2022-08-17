Students prefer ITI courses over traditional degree courses this year
In view of increasing demand from various industries and the high possibility of jobs and self-employment, nearly 3.08 lakh students have applied for admission to the two-year Industrial Training Institute (ITI) diploma courses for this academic year.
There are a total 149,268 seats in private and government ITIs in Maharashtra.
As per information shared by the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), this year, a total 308,439 students have applied for admission to various ITIs across Maharashtra. Out of the 3.08 lakh students, 53 students have got 100% marks while 354 students have got more than 90% marks in the Class 10 board examination. Whereas in the last academic year, 118,775 students took admission in ITIs in the state.
The main reasons for the high number of applicants are direct admission to the second year of engineering after completion of the ITI course as well as the high possibility of jobs and self-employment, say experts.
DV Jadhav, joint director of state technical education, Pune region, said, “The trend is now changing from taking admission for traditional courses like commerce, arts and science to courses that offer job opportunities immediately upon completion. Hence, there are also students with more than 90% or even 100% marks in the Class 10 exams who have applied for ITI admissions this year.”
Whereas in a major change introduced by the state technical education department this year onwards, students willing to take admission to technical courses in polytechnic colleges will be able to make a choice-based lateral entry into the second year of engineering in the respective polytechnic colleges upon completion of the two-year ITI diploma. A notification regarding the same was issued by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) last month and sent to the director of technical education, Maharashtra.
Rohit Naiknaware, a student who scored more than 90% and has applied for admission to the ITI diploma course, said, “The financial condition at my place is not good as my father lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, instead of going for the regular degree courses, I have opted for the ITI diploma course as upon completing the same, there will be immediate job opportunities. Also, I can take admission directly in the second year of engineering in the respective polytechnic college.”
-
Maharashtra: Applications outnumber seats for engineering courses this year
Dr Abhay Wagh, director, Technical Education Maharashtra, said, “We have got good response from students for our engineering admissions as there are more applications than the available seats. The admission process is underway now and once it is over, we are hopeful that all the seats across the state will be filled up.” As many as 42,465 students have registered themselves for admissions to around 66,000 engineering diploma seats available in the state.
-
Regional authorisation committee at Sassoon to hold third meeting on August 18
Far two cases of kidney transplants have been approved by the regional authorisation committee at Sassoon General Hospital. On August 18, the committee at Sassoon will meet for the third time since its formation on June 15 this year and will be discussing one case which had discrepancies in documentation and two more cases for transplant. The previous committee was dissolved in April this year after the Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant malpractice case.
-
Pune, district report maximum wastage of Corbevax vaccine
Pune district has reported Corbevax vaccine wastage highest at 13.8 per cent, Covaxin at 5.15 per cent and Covishield 2.51 per cent. The wastage of Covaxin within Pune Municipal Corporation limits is 18.22 per cent, Corbevax 19.04 per cent and Covishield 1.95 per cent. Far, Corbevax was administered to the 12-18 age group. Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, PMC, said the vaccine wastage for Corbevax and Covaxin are higher in the civic limits.
-
Novovax vaccine has 90.4% efficacy on variants: US firm
A US major vaccine manufacturer claimed that the efficacy rate of its Novavax vaccine, now manufactured by the Serum Institute in India, has been 90.4 per cent. Approximately 3.5 million SII-made doses of the Novavax vaccine have already been sent to the United States, according to Serum officials. Dr Gregory Glenn, president, research and development, Novavax said the US vaccine manufacturer's data shows that its prototype, current strain vaccine induces broad recognition of new variants, especially with boosting.
-
Auraiya family calls UP’s 108 service, but gets Delhi ambulance
KANPUR In a bizarre incident, an ambulance of the Delhi government reached the Phaphund town in UP's Auraiya district, an hour after a family of a woman who took ill on Tuesday evening called 108 for the state-run ambulance service. “We were furious when the driver told us that he would take the patient to a Delhi hospital, 400 kms away,” said Naresh Kori, whose wife Seema was ailing and needed medical assistance.
