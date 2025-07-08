Supplier threatened over transport contract

A group of four individuals allegedly threatened a man, who had secured a transport contract from a private company in Chakan, warning him not to take up the business deal. The incident took place near Shel Pimpalgaon Village in Khed at around 6.30pm on July 4, officials said on Monday. After Ingale bagged a deal with a major firm, his business competitor reportedly reached the former’s house with his accomplices. They allegedly abused and threatened to kill the complainant. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the complainant Akshay Ankush Ingale, 32, and his brother run a goods transportation firm. After Ingale bagged a deal with a major firm, his business competitor reportedly reached the former’s house with his accomplices. They allegedly abused and threatened to kill the complainant.

The police investigation is underway to identify and take action against the accused.

Chakan Police Station on Sunday filed a case under Sections 189(2), 191(1) ,352, 351(2), 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.