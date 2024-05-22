Tanisha Boramanikar only student to score 100 per cent in HSC exams

Tanisha Sagar Boramanikar, a 17-year-old student at Devagiri College from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is the only student in the state who scored a perfect 100% in the Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exams, results of which were announced on Tuesday. Tanisha Sagar Boramanikar is also a national chess player and has also won several championships. (HT PHOTO)

As per the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) board, Boramanikar has scored a total of 582 marks with 18 marks under the sports quota. She is a national chess player and has also won several championships.

Boramanikar secured 100 out of 100 marks in organisation of commerce and management, Pali and economics; 89 marks in English, 95 marks in bookkeeping and accountancy and 98 marks in secretarial practice subjects respectively.

Talking about her success, Tanisha said, “I did not expect that I would get 100 per cent marks in the HSC board exams, but I was expecting that I would get above 95 per cent marks. My parents are elated after the results were announced.”

“For the last one year I was busy in my chess tournaments but two months before the exams I completely focused on the exams. I also solved many question papers for practice which helped me a lot,” she said.

“My mother is a chartered accountant (CA) and I also want to pursue my career in CA. While I also want to take UPSC exams and become an IFS officer, I also want to continue playing chess,” she added.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman, state board, said, “She has not only excelled in studies but also the field of sports. We are also going to felicitate her for this wonderful achievement which is an inspiration to all students.”