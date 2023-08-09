Pune ZP teacher dies by suicide over ‘failure to retain students’

A 46-year-old teacher of Pune zilla parishad (ZP) school from Hole Vasti near Javjibuwachi Wadi in Daund tehsil of Pune district died by suicide, said police officials. A 46-year-old teacher of Pune zilla parishad (ZP) school from Hole Vasti near Javjibuwachi Wadi in Daund tehsil of Pune district died by suicide (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to the police, a WhatsApp note sent to one of the teacher’s relatives mention that he took the extreme step due to his failure to retain students in his school.

Police officials said that the teacher consumed pesticide on the school campus on August 3, and died at a private hospital in Pune undergoing medical treatment on August 8.

The Yawat police officials said that the deceased hailed from a village in Purandar Tehsil and was residing in Uruli Kanchan area. Transferred to the ZP school in Daund area a month ago, his school had 10 students that later dropped to one.

The note also claimed that no one from the school offered help. Hence, he ended up doing all works at the school, including cleanliness. The student count at the school dropped as many parents objected to their children being roped in to perform works at the school. He decided to end his life after failing to convince the parents to send their kids to school, according to the police.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

