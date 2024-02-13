Teachers plan to boycott exam paper evaluation

Maharashtra State Junior College Teachers Federation president Sanjay Shinde has written to the state school education minister Deepak Kesarkar to boycott the Class 12 exam paper evaluation if the pending demands raised by junior college teachers across the state are not being addressed. Pending demands are not being met by the state government, the committee alleged. (HT PHOTO)

“We withdrew the boycott last year after a written assurance agreeing to our demands was given by the authorities. However, as none of the demands were accepted, the teachers’ union has once again raised an agitation. Instead of approving 1,298 additional teacher posts, only 283 were included. Salary of many teachers are yet to be released despite their inclusion in the payrolls. Our other demands include pay scales for IT teachers, guaranteed in-service progression schemes, adherence to class size norms as per the school code,” said Santosh Fasge, general secretary, Maharashtra State Junior College Teachers Federation.

“Pending demands are not being met by the state government. Therefore, the teachers’ union has to adopt the path of agitation. The government should discuss with the office-bearers of the union and solve the problem for smooth evaluation of answer sheets,” he said.

“The remaining demands will be discussed after the end of this summer session. But, it has not been discussed yet. Despite several representations by the federation, the promises remained unfulfilled. So, we are left with no option but to protest. In the executive meeting of the federation, the teachers of the state expressed their dissatisfaction. Hence, we have decided to boycott paper evaluation,” said Kishore Mhatre, a teacher and member of federation.