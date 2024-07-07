Tech glitch delays issuance of birth & death certificates at PMC office

The civil registration system (CRS) at the birth and death registration department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been facing a technical glitch since June 24 leading to inconvenience for citizens. CRS is a web-based application used to register and issue certificates for births, deaths and stillbirths. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body has received several complaints from citizens for delays in getting birth and death registration certificates, said officials.

CRS is a web-based application used to register and issue certificates for births, deaths and stillbirths. The CRS was implemented by PMC in March 2019, as per the recommendations of the central government. However, the system after it was upgraded on June 24 this year is facing a technical issue.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, acting health officer of PMC, said, “The system is facing a technical issue after the software was upgraded. The staff has undergone training in handling the upgraded software that works like a centralized system. However, now citizens have to run from one ward office to another to get the certificates.”

According to officials, the CRS helps in obtaining birth and death registration certificates from the citizen facility centre of any ward office, regardless of the location of the birth or death within PMC limits. But now citizens living in one ward office jurisdiction are required to visit the ward office where the incident occurred.

Santosh Bhosale, a citizen from Yerwada said, “We had a baby at a private hospital in Kothrud and I reside in Yerawada. Now, I have to go to the Kothrud ward office to get the birth certificate of my baby.”

Dr Baliwant, said, “We have complained to the state coordinator of the CRS, and they have assured to solve the issue at the earliest.”