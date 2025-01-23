Technical glitch in smart card irks MSRTC passengers

While many beneficiaries of the state government’s travel concession schemes for senior citizens aged 65 and above, women, the differently-abled, and school students have not yet received ‘smart cards’ despite applying online for the same, the beneficiaries who have received smart cards, too, were greatly inconvenienced after the smart card system suffered a technical glitch on Tuesday. Although temporary paper passes were issued in the absence of smart cards, the same were challenging to maintain. Under the state government’s travel concession schemes, senior citizens aged 65 and above are offered a 50% discount while travelling in MSRTC buses (air-conditioned and sleeper). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Baburao Kamthe, a passenger, said, “As a senior citizen travelling from Pune to Akkalkot, I was questioned about showing a smart card on the bus. Since I did not have a smart card, I was asked to show a paper pass or other identification. Until I returned, I had to endure a barrage of questions from the conductors.”

Pramod Nehul, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune divisional controller, said, “There is a technical glitch in the company responsible for issuing smart cards, causing issues with the online server. The information technology (IT) department is working to resolve this problem, and the service will be restored soon.”

Under the state government’s travel concession schemes, senior citizens aged 65 and above are offered a 50% discount while travelling in MSRTC buses (air-conditioned and sleeper). Similarly, senior citizens above 75 years of age can travel free of charge while women can avail a 50% discount. The beneficiaries have to carry a smart card to avail these benefits. Smart cards were launched in March 2024 and many individuals have applied online for them but have not yet received them.

In case of such individuals/beneficiaries, local MSRTC offices often inform them that the smart cards have not yet arrived. However, some passengers have reported instances of such local offices being closed. Without smart cards, passengers are required to carry proof of identity, such as Aadhar cards, voter identity cards, or other documents. Even upon presenting such proof, conductors inquire about smart cards or temporary paper passes. Complaints have been made to depot managers about these difficulties faced during travel.