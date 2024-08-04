Teenager held for illegal possession of firearm 

The Yerawada Police arrested an 18-year-old boy for unauthorised possession of a firearm and a live cartridge on Friday. The accused has been identified as Rohan Ramesh Pawar, a resident of Charholi and came under the radar of city police after they received information that he would be arriving in the Sangamwadi area and was in possession of an illegal firearm. The police have lodged a case under the Arms Act and relevant sections of the BNS against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

