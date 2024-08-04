 Teenager held for illegal possession of firearm  - Hindustan Times
Teenager held for illegal possession of firearm 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 04, 2024 10:08 PM IST

The accused came under the radar of city police after they received information that he would be arriving in the Sangamwadi area and was in possession of an illegal firearm

The Yerawada Police arrested an 18-year-old boy for unauthorised possession of a firearm and a live cartridge on Friday. The accused has been identified as Rohan Ramesh Pawar, a resident of Charholi and came under the radar of city police after they received information that he would be arriving in the Sangamwadi area and was in possession of an illegal firearm.  

The police have lodged a case under the Arms Act and relevant sections of the BNS against the accused.  (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The police have lodged a case under the Arms Act and relevant sections of the BNS against the accused.  (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Accordingly, a police team laid a trap and arrested him on the spot with the weapon in his possession. The police have lodged a case under the Arms Act and relevant sections of the BNS against the accused. 

Follow Us On