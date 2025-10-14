Thief beaten to death after break-in at scrap shop in Wadgaonsheri

A 26-year-old man attempting a theft at a scrap shop in Wadgaonsheri was beaten to death by shop workers, and two accomplices were severely injured, police said on Monday. The shop owner, Ahmed Mohammad Puriyal (46), was called to the scene and reportedly joined in the assault. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred at the Mohammad Scrap Centre (AKP Traders) in Sopannagar between 3 am and 7:52 am on October 13. Three men, Hameed Afzal Ahmed (19), Ashram Mehboob Shaikh (26), and Nawaz Imtiyaz Khan (26), all from Bhavani Peth, allegedly tried to break into the shop by lifting a metal sheet from the roof.

However, around 10 workers inside the shop caught the trio and assaulted them with iron rods, steel pipes, and PVC pipes before locking them in the godown. The shop owner, Ahmed Mohammad Puriyal (46), was called to the scene and reportedly joined in the assault. During the attack, Nawaz Khan succumbed to his injuries.

DCP Somay Munde said, “In this case, one person attempting a robbery died, and two others were injured and they are undergoing medical treatment at Sasson General Hospital.”

Seema Dhakane, SPI at Chandan Nagar Police Station, said, “When workers noticed that thieves entered their shop, they allegedly beat them up with iron pipes, PVC pipes and confined them till their owner came.”

Based on the investigation, Chandannagar police booked Ahmed Puriyal and 10 others under BNS sections 105, 118(2), 127(2), and 3(5) for murder and unlawful confinement.