Those who miss top posts will get opportunities in future: CM

Pune: With a large number of senior leaders elected to the Pune Municipal Corporation on BJP tickets, the party faces the challenge of accommodating aspirants for key posts such as mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee chairperson. CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said to newly elected corporators that those who miss out on top posts will get opportunities in the future. (FILE PIC)

Taking stock of the BJP’s clear mandate, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday held a meeting with all newly elected corporators and underlined that appointments to top positions would be decided by the party.

“We now have to appoint the mayor, standing committee chairperson and members of various committees. Some elected members may seek specific posts, but the party will take a collective decision. Some of you will get an opportunity and some may not. There is no reason to be disappointed, as those who miss out this time will get opportunities in the future,” Fadnavis said.

He added that the sweeping mandate from voters places a larger responsibility on the party. “Since citizens have given us a clear mandate, it is important that we work together and reward the trust they have placed in us,” he said.

Party sources said BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate, along with Shrinath Bhimale, Ganesh Bidkar and Varsha Tapkir, are likely to be considered for key positions. Other names under consideration include Manasi Deshpande, Sunny Nimhan, Dilip Vedepatil and Umesh Gaikwad.

The key posts in the municipal corporation include mayor, deputy mayor, leader of the House, standing committee chairperson and city improvement committee chairperson.