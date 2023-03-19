Three booked for vandalising five vehicles in Pune

The Pune police have booked three persons for vandalising five cars parked along the road in Manik Baug area on Friday, said officials. The Pune police have booked three persons for vandalising five cars parked along the road in Manik Baug area on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The trio smashed the car windows, mirrors with wooden sticks and sharp weapons and fled from the spot. The incident occurred on March 17, around midnight in front of Jain Mandir in Manik Baugh area, said police officials.

According to police,around 15-20 vehicles were parked along the road,out of which five vehicles were vandalised and damaged by the trio. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing to anyone who may have information to come forward.

Swapnil Lohar, police-sub inspector said, “This is a senseless act of vandalism that has caused significant damage to people’s property. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our community and will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.”

Lohar further told that the police are analysing CCTV footage in the nearby locality to ascertain the identity of the accused.The owners of the damaged cars have expressed their shock and dismay at the incident.

The incident has left the community on edge, with many residents expressing their concern for the safety of their property. The police have increased patrols in the area and are urging anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to report it immediately.

A case has been registered at Sinhagad Road police station under sections of 427, 34 of the IPC and other relevant sections.