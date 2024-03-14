Three cases registered in Pune under POCSO

The Cantonment Police on Thursday booked a school van driver under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl between March 7 and March 13 while the Parvati counterpart have lodged a case against a neighbour for sexually abusing a six-year-old girl in the neighbourhood. In the third case, the Sahakarnagar Police have booked a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the Cantonment Police, the accused school van driver sent a written note with his mobile number on it to the girl through her close friend and allegedly molested her. The teen’s mother lodged an FIR on Wednesday after which the accused identified as Sharanappa Yajman Mulgora of Solapur and currently staying in Sayyednagar was arrested under IPC 354 and 354 (D) and POCSO Act.

The police officials said that the accused threatened the teen and her friend if she revealed about the act to anyone.

In the second incident, the Parvati Police have booked Kamlesh Ganesh Kharate under POCSO Act for allegedly molesting two kids aged six and seven inside an autorickshaw last week. The accused gave them cold drinks and snacks before molesting them and issued threats. One the minors’ mother lodged a complaint and no arrest has been made yet.

In the third case, the Sahakarnagar Police have booked a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused befriended the 17-year-old and allegedly impregnated her with promised of marriage. The girl delivered a child on March 9 and lodged an FIR against the accused.