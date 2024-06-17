Three dead during well-digging work in Ahmednagar dist 

Three workers died and three more were injured during the explosion of gelatin sticks during well digging work in Ahmednagar district, officials said on Sunday. According to the police, to speed up the work on Saturday, the labour contractor decided to use gelatin sticks. (VIDEO GRAB)

The incident was reported on Saturday evening at Taklikadewali village in Shrigonda tehsil of the Ahmednagar district when workers were still in the well even as gelatin sticks exploded as a part of a controlled explosion process, police added.

The deceased have been identified as Bhalchandra Gavade, Suraj Inamdar and Ganesh Walunj, all are from Takli Kadevalit in Shrigonda. Jabbar Suleman Inamdar (45), Vaman Genaji Ransinh (65) and Ravindra Ganpat Khamkar (44) were injured and admitted at Medicare hospital in Shrigonda.

"During evening hours three workers were busy placing gelatin sticks by identifying a spot inside the well. At that time, the sticks exploded," said the official.

“During evening hours three workers were busy placing gelatin sticks by identifying a spot inside the well. At that time, the sticks exploded,” said the official.

Vivekanand Vakhare, sub-divisional police officer, Shrigonda said, “Blast was so massive that three workers flung into the air and fell heavily in the well. Three others present near the well were also injured in this incident.’’

Dyaneshwar Bhosale, Police Inspector at Shrigonda Police Station said, “A labour contractor must take necessary precautions for the workers at the site. Hence, we have invoked necessary sections against him, and further investigation is going on.’’

A case has been registered at Shrigonda police station against Sanjay Ithape, the labour contractor under IPC sections 304, 337, 338, 285, 286 and sections 3,4,5,6, of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 and further inevstigation is going on.