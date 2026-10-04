Three groups, three demands: MPSC protest splits in Pune

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) protest in the city has now split into three factions each pressing for different demands. While one group is demanding a return to the objective (MCQ) pattern, another wants the descriptive pattern introduced in 2025 to continue. A third group, protesting with the support of MLA and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohit Pawar, has made the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar its key demand. The differences became more pronounced after a delegation of aspirants met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 30, following which the agitation was temporarily suspended and later resumed. (HT PHOTO)

The three groups are currently protesting at SM Joshi Bridge, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, near Ahilya Abhyasika, and Tilak Chowk/Alka Chowk. The differences became more pronounced after a delegation of aspirants met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 30, following which the agitation was temporarily suspended and later resumed.

The group demanding removal of MPSC chairman Bhimanwar is also seeking recruitment to 70,000 posts, appointment of a new chairman with a clean image after consulting aspirants, offline conduct of all MPSC examinations and an impartial investigation into alleged irregularities in various examinations. They have also demanded a Rajasthan-style system under which candidates can appear for examinations throughout the year through a ₹100 examination card.

Pawar, who has joined the protest, alleged that the government was trying to suppress the students’ agitation by issuing notices and threatening students, coaching-class operators and Telegram channel administrators.

“We are not afraid of your threats. Instead of indulging in such tactics, remove the allegedly corrupt chairman Bhimanwar,” Pawar said.

He also welcomed the transfer of MPSC secretary Mahendra Harpalkar, but said the principal demand remained the removal of Bhimanwar.

“The transfer of MPSC secretary Mahendra Harpalkar is a victory for the unity of students,” Pawar said.

At Lal Bahadur Shastri Road near Ahilya Abhyasika, students are demanding that MPSC return to the objective examination pattern. Their agitation is focused primarily on retaining the MCQ format rather than seeking the chairman’s resignation.

Nitin Andhale, student representative, said, “Around 90% of students are in favour of the objective pattern. The first examination itself has demonstrated that the MPSC does not have the necessary mechanism to effectively implement the descriptive examination system. Therefore, the objective pattern should be reintroduced.”

In contrast, students protesting at Tilak Chowk are opposing any return to the objective format. They want the descriptive examination pattern introduced in 2025 to continue. The group has said it has confidence in the commission and is opposed to repeated changes in the examination system. It has also alleged that attempts are being made to change the pattern through political intervention.

“Students have spent the last two years preparing for the descriptive examination pattern. Changing it at this stage would force aspirants to begin their preparation all over again and undermine the efforts they have already put in. The descriptive pattern should therefore be continued,” said Ajinath Kedar, who is leading the protest at Alka Chowk.

The protests have also seen increased political involvement. Rohit Pawar has joined the agitation at S M Joshi Bridge, while NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam and other local political leaders have visited the protest site.

Minister Dhananjay Munde also visited the protest at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road and interacted with students.

Meanwhile, police notices have been issued to protesters at SM Joshi Bridge.