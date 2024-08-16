Three juveniles booked for morphing, circulating obscene photos of classmates

Three students studying in Class 10 have been detained by the Hadapsar police on Thursday for using an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool to morph photos of four girls who study in the same class and later circulate obscene photos. As per the complaint filed by the mother of one of the victims, an FIR was filed against three juveniles on August 15. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between June 16 and June 30 at a private school in Hadapsar.

Nilesh Jagdale, police inspector (crime), Hadapsar police station, said, “Prima facie it seems that by using advanced AI tools, accused morphed photos of the girls.’’

Jagdale said, as per initial investigation it seems that they had circulated obscene morphed photos of girls between themselves, but we are investigating whether it was shared on any social media platforms.

DCP R Raja said, “The juveniles were produced in the Juvenile Justice Board on Friday which has sent them to the correction home.”

Initially the school teacher came to know about the incident after which a complaint was filed.

As per the complaint filed by the mother of the victim an FIR has been filed against the accused under sections of 354, 354(d) of the BNS and sections 8,12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 67, 67 (a), 67 (b) of the Information Technology Act.