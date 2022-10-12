Three killed in two road accidents in Pune

Three youths were killed in two separate road accidents in the city on Tuesday.

Two youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a cement mixer offering service to Metro work on Karve road on Tuesday at 12:30 am, the police officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj Patil (23), a resident of Banner and Nitin Magar (19), a resident of Bibwewadi. According to police they were working in a hotel and were returning home when the accident took place.

Patil died instantly and Magar succumbed to head injuries while undergoing treatment.

The mixer driver Anilkumar Bharadwaj has been arrested by Deccan police, said, officials.

Ganesh More, police sub-inspector at Deccan police station, said, “We have arrested the driver under charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence.”

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers human life),304 a (causing Death by Negligence) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In another accident, a 22-year-old riding a motorcycle with his friend on the wrong side died after he collided with a truck. The accident happened between 3:30 am to 4 am in front of Shaniwarwada on Shivaji road.

According to the advance post-mortem report, Sandeep Shikkaprasad Varun (22), a resident of Walherkarwadi, succumbed to multiple injuries on his face and head.

Sushil Bobade, assistant police inspector, said, “Sandeep and his friend Vishal Varun (30), riding pillion, were on their way home in Walherkarwadi. Sandeep was driving the motorcycle and came on the wrong side from Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple towards Shaniwarwada. He rammed the truck coming from the opposite side.”

Bobade further said, “After the accident, Sandeep fell on the footpath and suffered serious injuries to his head. Sandeep’s friend Vishal also suffered injuries in the accident.

A case has been registered at Faraskhana police station under sections 304 a (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.