Three Pune tehsils received unprecedented rains: Ajit Pawar 

A day after torrential rains lashed Baramati, Indapur and Daund tehsils, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday visited flood-hit areas and called the rainfall “unprecedented”. In response to the widespread weather disruptions across multiple districts, the state machinery shifted to emergency mode. Baramati received 179 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 pm on Sunday. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday visited flood-hit areas on Monday. (HT FILE)

Baramati received 179 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 pm on Sunday. Shetfalgadhe village in Indapur tehsil alone recorded nearly 13 inches of rain in just a few hours—nearly the average seasonal rainfall for the entire region, Pawar said, while inspecting damage along with Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi.

“The havoc was caused not just by intense rain but also due to a breach in the Nira canal near Nimtek in Baramati. The IMD has issued a red alert for May 28,” said Pawar. He added that officials are assessing damage to crops and homes, especially in low-lying villages where waterlogging and flooding have been severe.

Across the Pune district, rainwater entered homes in 70 villages in Indapur and about 150 houses in Baramati, forcing local authorities to evacuate residents. About 70–80 families have been shifted to safer locations. Mobile services were disrupted in Baramati on Sunday evening but have gradually resumed.

The Pune–Solapur highway near Indapur remained shut for nearly two hours before traffic was restored. In its update, the NDRF confirmed partial damage to 25 homes in Baramati, adding that seven people stranded in Katewadi were rescued by locals and officials. In Jalochi, a man stranded after his motorcycle was swept away in a stream was pulled out by fire brigade personnel. In Indapur, two individuals trapped in floodwaters were also rescued.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been closely monitoring the rain situation across the state and has instructed all departments to remain on alert. He has ordered immediate assessment and documentation (panchnamas) of all damaged areas and is in constant contact with the chief secretary and the state disaster management unit.

Apart from the Pune district, intense rainfall was reported in Satara, Solapur, Raigad, Mumbai, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Daund recorded 117 mm of rain, Baramati 104.75 mm, and Indapur 63.25 mm. In Satara’s Phaltan tehsil, 163.5 mm of rainfall was reported. An NDRF team stationed there evacuated 30 people stranded near Dudhebavi village, providing shelter and food.

In Solapur, 67.75 mm of rain was recorded. Six people trapped in Malshiras tehsil were rescued, while in Pandharpur, three individuals stranded in the Bhima riverbed were still being rescued late on Monday.

In Raigad, a lightning strike claimed one life, while the road between Mahad and Raigad Fort was closed due to landslides. Mumbai, which received 135.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, reported six incidents of waterlogging, 18 short circuits, and five complaints of wall collapses. However, no casualties were reported.

The Mumbai civic administration, fire brigade, police and other emergency services remain on standby. Five NDRF teams are stationed in the city for emergency response. The IMD has forecast heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next 24 hours in the Mumbai region.