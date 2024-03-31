Three students held for illegal sale of birds

PUNE Pune forest division on Sunday arrested three college students for illegal sale of birds in the Kothrud area, said officials. The accused have been identified as Piyush Dattarya Pasalkar (21), Yash Ramesh Kangude (21) and Sourav Kondiba Zore (19) all are from Warje Karve Nagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Forest officials said that they got information about three individuals illegally selling ‘pahadi parrot’ (Alexandrian Parrot).

Pahadi parrots are rare species and protected under Schedule 2 Part B of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Accordingly, a forest officer approached them as a dummy customer and asked them to meet on Sunday near Lohia -Jain IT park area in Kothrud.

Accordingly, police laid a trap and arrested all three accused from the spot.

Forest officials said that an investigation from where they received these birds is going on.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of Wild Life Protection Act 1972.