Traffic cops designate 27 parking lots for devotees 

The Pune City Police have earmarked 27 designated parking locations across the city to accommodate vehicles belonging to devotees making a beeline for Ganesh darshan. According to the traffic police, the parking lots are aimed at facilitating visitors with adequate parking spaces for a hassle-free Ganpati darshan across Pune. The traffic branch further stated that parking arrangements are being made so that citizens don’t face any inconveniences like traffic congestion, walking long distances, and threats to vehicles from thieves. According to the traffic police, the parking lots are aimed at facilitating visitors with adequate parking spaces for a hassle-free Ganpati darshan across Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Thousands of residents from Pune and its suburbs visit the central areas of the city for darshan of major and popular Ganpati mandals.

Commenting on the development, DCP (Traffic) Amol Zende said, “The traffic branch has made parking arrangements at important locations in the city to ensure convenience for parking of various vehicles belonging to the devotees. These parking lots will remain open until the completion of the immersion procession. In addition, sufficient security including CCTV surveillance and manpower deployment has been made to ensure that the vehicles remain protected during the parking time duration at the parking lots.”

According to a release issued by the traffic department, parking arrangements for cars and two-wheelers has been made at New English School, Ramanbaug (two-wheelers), Shivaji Akhada in Mangalwar Peth, (two-wheelers, four-wheelers), HV Desai College, (police parking), Hamalwada near Patrya Maruti Chowk (two-wheelers, four-wheelers), Gogte Prashala (two-wheelers), PMPML ground near Pooram Chowk (four-wheelers), Peshwe Park near Sarasbagh (two-wheelers), in front of Harjeevan Hospital at Savarkar Chowk (two-wheeler), Patil Plaza at Mitramandal Chowk (two-wheelers), Parvati to Dandekar Bridge (two-wheelers), Dandekar Bridge to Ganesh Mala (two-wheelers), Ganesh Mala to Rajaram Bridge (two-wheeler), Nilayam Theatre (two-wheeler, four -wheelers), Vimalabai Garware Prashala (two-wheeler), Abasaheb Garware College (two-wheelers, four-wheelers), Sanjivan Hospital ground (two-wheelers, four-wheelers), Apte Prashala (two-wheelers), Fergusson College (two-wheelers, four-wheelers), Jain Hostel BMCC Road (two-wheelers, four-wheelers), Marathwada College (two-wheelers), Peshwe Path (two-wheelers), Ranade Path (two-wheelers, four-wheelers), Congress Bhavan Road (two-wheelers), New English School, Tilak Road (two-wheelers, four-wheelers), Riverbed Road, Bhide Bridge to Gadgil Bridge (two-wheelers, four-wheelers).