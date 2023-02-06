Traffic diversion at SPPU Chowk to facilitate Pune Metro work

Pune traffic police have come up with a new traffic diversion at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) road circle as the construction on Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro line moves to the next phase.

Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “The work on Pune Metro (Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi line) is entering the last phase, to reduce the traffic congestion we have suggested various traffic diversions. Traffic will slow down due to diversion, but it is important to complete metro work at the earliest. Till then we have to find different options for traffic diversions.” All the diversion plans will be implemented in a few days, added Magar.

A joint meeting was held with officials from Pune traffic police, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pune Metro on Thursday (February 2), which was chaired by Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaar. These officials also visited the Pune University traffic junctions and connecting roads on February 3.

Recently on February 1, the SPPU circle witnessed a traffic jam of one and a half hours during morning hours.

Traffic jam occurs on regular basis here because traffic flow comes from various directions – Baner, Pashan, Aundh and Senapati Bapat road respectively.

“With the next phase of Pune Metro work starting, a road width of around 11 meters will be used for construction activity. The resultant traffic jam will cause inconvenience to commuters and put a strain on the police machinery controlling the traffic flow,” said a press statement from the traffic branch.

In 2020, PMRDA demolished two flyovers – at the SPPU junction and in front of the E-Square theatre which is shut since the second Covid wave.

PMRDA and PMC have jointly decided to construct a new two-storey flyover with the top floor for an elevated metro rail corridor to connect Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar and the first floor for vehicular traffic.

Over the last year, the Pune police have implemented a circular one-way from SPPU square, Pashan Road, Pune Rural SP Office, Abhimanshree Pashan Chowk, Baner Chowk, Sakal Nagar and back to University Square.

Change in traffic routes

1) Traffic from Baner Road and Aundh Road going towards Shivajinagar will ply on the left lane of the road without any traffic signal, except one for the pedestrians to cross the road.

2) For vehicles on Ganeshkhind Road to Senapati Bapat, there was a U-turn at Cosmos Bank. This U-turn has been closed and traffic will now take a right on the Senapati Bapat Road junction.

3) Traffic from Senapati Bapat Road to University Square will take the usual left from Senapati Bapat Junction but will have to face additional barricading.

4) Traffic coming from Ganeshkhind Road and going straight to Aundh will have three alternate routes.

a) Vehicles can go on Pashan road, take right at Sinhagad Gate of Pune Rural Police and take right on Baner Road to come to University Square to get to Aundh.

B) From Pashan Road take right on Abhimanshree Society Road and reach University square.

C) From Pashan Road take right on Abhimanshree Society Road and then take left to Baner Phata and take the route via Sarja Hotel and Croma or ITI Road and Parihar Chowk.

5) Commuters coming from Pimpri Chinchwad via Rajiv Gandhi Bridge will need to take left on Spicer College Road, Ambedkar Chowk, Sai Chowk and Khadki Railway underpass instead of taking the Ganesh Khind Road.

6) Commuters coming to Aundh from Pune Station, Mundhwa and Koregaon Park have been urged to take the route via Engineering College flyover, Wakdewadi, Khadki underpass to Spicer Chowk and Bremen Chowk.