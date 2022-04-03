Two bodies fished out from backwaters of Khadakwasla dam
PUNE The fire brigade department and Haveli police fished out two bodies of youths who were found floating in the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam on Saturday.
The incident came to light after, women who were washing clothes at the embankment, informed the local police station, that two pairs of shoes and clothes are lying near the reservoir and no human activity is seen inside the backwater, said officials.
The two youths have been identified as Vijay Nagnath Rokade ( 23) and Robin Kuber Waghmare ( 23) both of whom were missing for the past two days. They were residents of Warje Malwadi, police said.
The exact circumstances surrounding their death are being investigated, an official said, adding that drowning seems to be the cause of death.
According to the police, the duo had entered into water hole in the backwater area of the dam, got trapped inside and later died.
Police Inspector Yashwant Nalawade said that a case of accidental death due to drowning has been lodged in connection with the incident. The police have appealed to the revelers to avoid getting into dam waters as huge crowds are visiting the Khadakwasla dam water area during the summer.
After 2-yr lull, passenger movement between India, Pak via ICP up
After two years of pandemic lull, the integrated check-post at the Attari border in Amritsar, there has been an increase in passenger traffic between India and Pakistan. “The movement of passengers has increased in the past three to four days,” said a senior official who didn't wish to be named. Soon, the government of Pakistan also followed suit. Jathas were allowed to cross the border after getting the special permission.
Mumbai police to seize vehicles which ply on wrong side of road
The Mumbai Traffic Police will soon start seizing the vehicles of motorists caught for wrong side driving. Till March 31, around 2,649 FIRs have been registered against motorists for driving on the wrong side. After Pandey was appointed the Mumbai police commissioner last month, he had asked officials in the department to take action against traffic norm violators, hawkers and builders who create noise pollution, and to remove abandoned vehicles from roads.
Was promised to stay on by a senior minister but evicted in a wrong way , says Chirag
Lok Janshakti Party ( Ram Vilas) president and MP, Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that he as well as his mother felt ' cheated' when officials came over to vacate the 12, Janpath sprawling bungalow in New Delhi a few days back despite having been assured by a senior union minister to stay put for a while.
Sassoon to get Maha’s first voice & speech diagnostic and treatment clinic
Beginning Thursday, the Sassoon General Hospital will get Maharashtra's first voice and speech diagnostic and rehabilitation clinic as part of its ENT (ear-nose-throat) department which will soon be ready to serve patients. The clinic will not only diagnose voice-related problems but will also help patients undergo corrective surgery if required and also rehabilitation. The centre will have eight ENT surgeons who are associated with the hospital and will get modern machinery through CSR.
Hiranandani Hospital to investigate violation of patient privacy
Mumbai A day after a Twitter thread alleging violation of patient privacy at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai went viral, the hospital said that an internal committee is investigating the incident of a housekeeping staff walking in during a woman's electrocardiogram test. The incident took place on April 2, when a 35-year-old writer went to the hospital for an ECG. They said that the committee will meet on Monday.
