News / Cities / Pune News / Two cheated of 14.91 lakh in task fraud cases

Two cheated of 14.91 lakh in task fraud cases

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jan 04, 2024 07:19 PM IST

Two incidents of task fraud were reported in Pune, India, with victims losing a total of ₹14.91 lakh. FIRs have been filed and investigations are ongoing.

Two incidents of task fraud were reported at Shivajinagar and Hadapsar police station jurisdictions wherein online cyber criminals cheated their victims to the tune of 14.91 lakh.

In the first case, the Shivajinagar police have booked a cybercriminal for cheating a 29-year-old victim to the tune of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. The incident took place between November 9 and November 12 last year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In the first case, the Shivajinagar police have booked a cybercriminal for cheating a 29-year-old victim to the tune of 4.99 lakh. The incident took place between November 9 and November 12 last year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

FIRs were lodged in the incidents on Wednesday against the accused, said police.

In the first case, the Shivajinagar police have booked a cybercriminal for cheating a 29-year-old victim to the tune of 4.99 lakh. The incident took place between November 9 and November 12 last year.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 419, 420 and 33 including IT Act 66 C and D against the accused.

In the second incident, the Hadapsar police booked a fraudster for cheating a youth for 9.92 lakh.

A 40-year-old Manjri resident has lodged a complaint with the Hadapsar police stating that he was defrauded between October 2 and October 15 on different occasions.

The accused, on the pretext of being a recruiter, promised a crypto task and cheated the victim.

The accused won his confidence by crediting 14, 750 in the bank account of the victim and cheated him on multiple occasions.

