Two childhood friends die by suicide within an hour in Pune

Pune: Two childhood friends, aged 19 years, allegedly died by suicide at the same locality in Hadapsar, officials said on Wednesday morning. The incidents took place on Tuesday evening in Shewalwadi.

The police said the duo was found dead at a location few metres away.

The reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained, according to the police.

Hadapsar police station incharge Arvind Gokule said that one of the deceased was found dead at the residence at 7 pm on Tuesday. When the friend of deceased saw that her close friend was being rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, she jumped from the fifth floor of a building and fell near the ambulance around 7:45pm.

The second deceased suffered head injuries, which caused her death. Gokule said that no suicide note was found. One of them was a commerce student and the other was pursuing an animation course.