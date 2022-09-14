Two childhood friends die by suicide within an hour in Pune
Pune: Two childhood friends, aged 19 years, allegedly died by suicide at the same locality in Hadapsar, officials said on Wednesday morning
Pune: Two childhood friends, aged 19 years, allegedly died by suicide at the same locality in Hadapsar, officials said on Wednesday morning. The incidents took place on Tuesday evening in Shewalwadi.
The police said the duo was found dead at a location few metres away.
The reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained, according to the police.
Hadapsar police station incharge Arvind Gokule said that one of the deceased was found dead at the residence at 7 pm on Tuesday. When the friend of deceased saw that her close friend was being rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, she jumped from the fifth floor of a building and fell near the ambulance around 7:45pm.
The second deceased suffered head injuries, which caused her death. Gokule said that no suicide note was found. One of them was a commerce student and the other was pursuing an animation course.
-
Amid rains, Pune residents complain of unattended garbage
The Shivajinagar residents have complained that garbage near KK Market–Bibwewadi stretch and Metro construction site in Shivajinagar often remain unattended. Sanjeev Jawale of Narveer Tanajiwadi area, said, “I complained to Pune Municipal Corporation about garbage in front of my house. The cleaners came and cleared the spot only once. The ward officers should take steps to keep the area clean as filth causes foul smell and breeding of mosquitoes and insects near my neighbourhood.”
-
Murder over interfaith relationship: Police add sections related to murder, disappearance of evidence
The Ahmednagar police have added fresh sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) in addition to the earlier Indian Penal Code sections applied against the seven accused arrested in the murder of 31-year-old Deepak Barde who was allegedly killed over an interfaith relationship. Barde had eloped with 19-year-old Saniya Shaikh from their hometown Srirampur.
-
ED seizes 91.5 kg gold, 340 kg silver from Mumbai firm
The Enforcement Directorate has seized 91.5 kg gold and 340 kg silver, collectively valued at ₹47.76 crore after it concluded search operations at four premises belonging to M/s Raksha Bullion and M/s Classic Marbles, the anti-money laundering agency said on Wednesday. The agency conducted the searches in connection with the money laundering probe linked to M/s Parekh Aluminex Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged in manufacturing of Aluminium foil containers and storage aluminium containers.
-
In Bengaluru, burglars flee with gold, diamonds from flooded villas
Not only waterlogging but the residents of Rainbow Drive Layout in Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road also had to suffer a robbery while they were away from their flooded homes. The burglars had allegedly robbed three villas in the housing community and a police case was already registered, reports claimed. The estimated value of the total robbed items is yet to be known.
-
Karnataka aims to convert 35,000 buses into electric by 2030
Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said the state government aims to convert all 35,000 buses into electric vehicles by 2030. The Minister was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait in the legislative assembly, during the question hour. According to the Minister, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation does not purchase electric buses, but is operating them on a contract basis.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics