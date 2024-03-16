Two fire incidents reported in Pune city

At least 17 high-end cars parked in an open parking area gutted in fire at Bibwewadi on Friday. A major fire erupted at labour camp Belakasa Building in Susgaon, in which 20 shanties completely engulfed in the fire. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to fire brigade officials, they received a distress call at around 3:20 am.

Considering the gravity of the situation, two fire tenders from Gangadham and Kondhawa Khurd fire station rushed to the spot.

Initially fire erupted in open grass near Aai Mata Mandir and later spread to parked cars.

According to officials, cars were dropped at Matin Car Cares for repairing purposes. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

In another incident, a major fire erupted at labour camp Belakasa Building in Susgaon, in which 20 shanties completely engulfed in the fire.

A fire call was received at 10:39 am on Friday.

Responding to the call, fire tenders from Undri, Pisoli, Kothrud, and Warje, as well as a water tanker and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade, totaling nine vehicles, were dispatched to the scene.

During the blaze, three cylinders exploded within the premises, indicating the intensity of the fire.

Additionally, a total of 28 cylinders completely burnt due to the massive fire outbreak. No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.

Out of a total of 50 shanties belonging to the workers, 20 were completely engulfed in flames, while the remaining 30 sustained varying degrees of damage due to the fire.

The shanties’ occupants lost household belongings and essentials, resulting in significant losses.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated, said officials.