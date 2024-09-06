Two friends drown in Pune’s Indrayani River while clicking selfie

Two friends engaged in clicking selfies drowned in the Indrayani River after they accidentally slipped from the rock into the flowing river Kundamala near a temple in Maval temple on Thursday. Due to darkness, the search operation was suspended and will continue Friday, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The duo was a part of an eight-member group which had come for an outing in the area.

The deceased have been identified as Rohan Dnyaneshwar Thombare, 22, a resident of Chinchwad and Shreya Suresh Gawade, 17, a resident of Chinchwadgaon.

Ranjit Jadhav, senior police inspector, Talegaon MIDC, said, “Rohan was working in a private company while Shreya was in Class 11. From Chinchwadgaon six boys and two girls had come to the place around 8 am for sightseeing. While the duo was taking a selfie, they slipped and fell into the river water and swept away in the strong current.”

“Their friends raised an alarm after which the locals rushed to their help,” he said.

Following the police alert, forest security Maval, disaster management groups from Maval were pressed into search and rescue operation. Rohan’s corpse was found around 4 pm on Thursday afternoon while the female could not be traced till late in the evening.

Due to darkness, the search operation was suspended and will continue Friday, police said.