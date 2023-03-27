Two held for demanding Rs3 crore from builder in name of former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol

PUNE Two people have been arrested for allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs3 crore from a city-based real estate developer by making a spoof call, impersonating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary and former mayor of the city Murlidhar Mohol, police officials said on Monday. Two people have been arrested impersonating BJP general secretary Murlidhar Mohol, police officials said on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The incident took place on March 25 between 12pm and 5 pm.

The accused Shekhar Gajanan Takwane (35), a resident of Bhalekar Chawl in Karve Nagar and prime accused Sandeep Pirgonda Patil (33), a resident of Beknar in Kolhapur district, were arrested by the crime branch unit 3 of Pune city police on March 25.

Rajesh Vyas (56), a real estate developer, has filed a police complaint at Kothrud police station regarding the incident. One more person known to Mohol was also approached by the fraudsters, said police.

In the complaint, Vyas stated that on March 25 he received a call from the accused impersonating Mohol who sought ₹3 crore for a programme organised by the youth wing of the BJP.

According to the complainant, the caller ID showed calls from Mohol and his cousin Ravi Atole. He then approached Mohol and informed him about the call. Considering the gravity of the situation, Mohol approached Sandeep Karnik, joint commissioner of police.

As per instructions given by senior police officers, the crime branch unit laid a trap and asked the accused to come to collect ₹10 lakh from his office at Karve Road.

Police arrested Takawane and after taking him into confidence asked him to call prime accused Patil to ensure that the deal has been done.

On police instructions, Takawane asked Patil to meet him at Swargate Chowk. Accordingly, police laid a trap, but Patil suspected police movement and changed multiple locations and moved to Katraj Chowk, Sunset Point and Katraj old tunnel.

At Katraj’s old tunnel in the evening of the same day, police set up another trap, and Takawane was arrested as he attempted to drive away in his car.

Senior police inspector Hemant Patil, Kothrud police station, said, “The prime accused was jobless. He was working in a cooperative bank and lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the period he had borrowed ₹50 lakh and hence he needed money. “

“Takawane and Patil knew each other. Takawane works as a caretaker of a temple where he first met Patil. After frequent meetings, they later hatched a plan on how to use modern technology spoofing to dupe people,” said Patil.

According to police, during the initial investigation, it was found that prime accused Patil used to collect mobile numbers of various famous personalities and dupe people.

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Pune city police, said, “During the initial investigation, we have found accused Patil had called more than 50 people to extort money from them. After technical analysis of his mobile phones, we will get more information regarding the same.”

Mohol said, “Patil called my friends and tried to extort money in my name. As soon as I came to know about the incident, I approached police and filed a complaint.’’

“Police have shown me their photos, but I have never met them, nor do I know them. One of the accused operated all these things from a village near Maharashtra -Karnataka border,” said Mohol.

Police officials said that both accused don’t have any previous criminal records.

A case has been registered at Kothrud police station under various sections including 384 (Punishment for extortion), 385 (Extortion), of the Indian Penal Code, and 66 (c), (d) (Impersonation using electronic gadgets) of the IT Act.